Notable Monday Option Activity: SNOW, TXN, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 22,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 21,858 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 8,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, TXN options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
