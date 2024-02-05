News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: SMCI, ARCB, ONEW

February 05, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

February 05, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 219,830 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 242.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 10,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) options are showing a volume of 3,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW) options are showing a volume of 1,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, ARCB options, or ONEW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

