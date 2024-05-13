News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: SLG, ABR, MPW

May 13, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

May 13, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 17,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 164.4% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 14,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 67,869 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 158% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 14,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 259,178 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 150.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 34,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

