Notable Monday Option Activity: SLB, CTLT, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 55,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,200 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) options are showing a volume of 8,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 832,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 772,300 underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 8,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 3,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLB options, CTLT options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
