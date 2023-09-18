News & Insights

Markets
SGEN

Notable Monday Option Activity: SGEN, MSM, NXST

September 18, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 6,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 2,015 contracts, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 3,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, MSM options, or NXST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SDIG Options Chain
 CNST Stock Predictions
 Funds Holding ITEK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGEN
MSM
NXST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.