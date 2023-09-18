Notable Monday Option Activity: SGEN, MSM, NXST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 6,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 2,015 contracts, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 3,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

