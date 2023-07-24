Notable Monday Option Activity: SGEN, CALM, JKHY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 5,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 580,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 329,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) options are showing a volume of 2,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of JKHY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of JKHY. Below is a chart showing JKHY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

