Notable Monday Option Activity: SEAS, CHRW, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), where a total of 3,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 389,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 891,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,500 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 4,300 contracts, representing approximately 430,000 underlying shares or approximately 43% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 22,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEAS options, CHRW options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
