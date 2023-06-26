Notable Monday Option Activity: SAM, OPCH, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 1,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 128,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) saw options trading volume of 27,503 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) options are showing a volume of 3,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 393,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,800 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
