Notable Monday Option Activity: SAIC, HRB, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), where a total volume of 1,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) saw options trading volume of 8,628 contracts, representing approximately 862,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 30,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAIC options, HRB options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

