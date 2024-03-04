News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: SAIC, HRB, DASH

March 04, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), where a total volume of 1,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) saw options trading volume of 8,628 contracts, representing approximately 862,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 30,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAIC options, HRB options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
