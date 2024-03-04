Notable Monday Option Activity: SAIC, HRB, DASH

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) saw options trading volume of 8,628 contracts, representing approximately 862,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 30,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
