Notable Monday Option Activity: SAGE, SKX, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 4,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 454,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 7,803 contracts, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 10,038 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, SKX options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
GLBL YTD Return
NWL Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.