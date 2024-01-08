Notable Monday Option Activity: SAGE, SKX, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 4,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 454,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 7,803 contracts, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 10,038 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

