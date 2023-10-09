News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, AVGO, EPAM

October 09, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 78,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 6,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 13,883 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) saw options trading volume of 2,194 contracts, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
