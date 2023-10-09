Notable Monday Option Activity: RTX, AVGO, EPAM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 78,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 6,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 13,883 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) saw options trading volume of 2,194 contracts, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, AVGO options, or EPAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.