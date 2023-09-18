Notable Monday Option Activity: ROKU, RPD, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 39,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 4,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 41,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

