Notable Monday Option Activity: RKT, W, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 10,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 23,833 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 128,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 22,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

