Notable Monday Option Activity: QCOM, PLCE, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 42,718 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 2,140 contracts, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 5,797 contracts, representing approximately 579,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

