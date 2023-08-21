Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, MSFT, AAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 152,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 13,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 185,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 10,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 12,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

