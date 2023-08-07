Notable Monday Option Activity: PLL, FTAI, ATKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL), where a total volume of 1,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,900 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 3,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) saw options trading volume of 1,782 contracts, representing approximately 178,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLL options, FTAI options, or ATKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
