Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, ALNY, ALLY

July 17, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 43,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 12,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 2,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 17,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
