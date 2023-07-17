Notable Monday Option Activity: PINS, ALNY, ALLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 43,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 12,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 2,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 17,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

