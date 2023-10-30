Notable Monday Option Activity: PFE, IPGP, JBLU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 146,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 10,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) options are showing a volume of 982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 62,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 19,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

