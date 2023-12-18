Notable Monday Option Activity: PBF, PG, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF), where a total of 10,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,500 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 36,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 133,617 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 8,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,500 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PBF options, PG options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
PNW Videos
FUV market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.