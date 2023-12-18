News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: PBF, PG, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF), where a total of 10,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,500 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 36,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 133,617 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 8,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,500 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

