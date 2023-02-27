Notable Monday Option Activity: OXY, MCO, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 96,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 17,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) saw options trading volume of 6,068 contracts, representing approximately 606,800 underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
