Notable Monday Option Activity: ON, IDXX, LYV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 66,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.1% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) options are showing a volume of 5,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.6% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 14,858 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
