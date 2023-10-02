Notable Monday Option Activity: OMF, WAL, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 2,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 652,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 6,743 contracts, representing approximately 674,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,800 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 27,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

