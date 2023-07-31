Notable Monday Option Activity: OKTA, WDC, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 15,604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 24,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 25,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 13,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, WDC options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

