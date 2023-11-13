Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, COST, C

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 711,293 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 71.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 54,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,619 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 133.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 242,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

