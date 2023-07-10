Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, ETSY, FMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 6,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 604,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 16,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) options are showing a volume of 5,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

