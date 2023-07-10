Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, ETSY, FMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 6,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 604,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 16,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) options are showing a volume of 5,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ETSY options, or FMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ASX Price Target
HRTG Price Target
AGM shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.