NFLX

Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, MSTR, CMG

March 27, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 223,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 335.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 14,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 24,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 280.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 2,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MSTR options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

