Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, META, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 71,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 184.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 205,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 16,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 28,030 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 133% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

