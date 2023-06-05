Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 139,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 199.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 7,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,220 contracts, representing approximately 422,000 underlying shares or approximately 154.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 222,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 13,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
