Notable Monday Option Activity: NFE, TPX, SOFI

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) options are showing a volume of 7,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 728,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 234,245 contracts, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 26,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
