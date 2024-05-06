News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: NFE, TPX, SOFI

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total volume of 6,142 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 614,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,100 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) options are showing a volume of 7,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 728,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 234,245 contracts, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 26,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFE options, TPX options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

