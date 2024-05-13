Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, AMD, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 92,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 4,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 249,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 27,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,684 contracts, representing approximately 668,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, AMD options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.