Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, AMD, TTWO

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 249,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 27,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,684 contracts, representing approximately 668,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, AMD options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Earnings History
RBA Videos
OFED Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.