Notable Monday Option Activity: MS, LLY, LRCX

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 36,613 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,768 contracts, representing approximately 676,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, LLY options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
