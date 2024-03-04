News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MS, LLY, LRCX

March 04, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 66,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 36,613 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,768 contracts, representing approximately 676,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:

