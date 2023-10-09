Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, FDX, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), where a total volume of 9,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 993,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,102 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 228,147 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 13,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

