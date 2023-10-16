News & Insights

Markets
MRTN

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTN, ABBV, GILD

October 16, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), where a total of 1,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 234,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 17,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 20,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,800 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRTN options, ABBV options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVES
 DIST YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of DAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRTN
ABBV
GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.