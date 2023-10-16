Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTN, ABBV, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), where a total of 1,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 234,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 17,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 20,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,800 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
