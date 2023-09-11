Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, DVN, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 23,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 38,642 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 139,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
