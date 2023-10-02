Notable Monday Option Activity: MMM, MHO, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 22,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) options are showing a volume of 1,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 165,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of MHO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of MHO. Below is a chart showing MHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 549 contracts, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 93,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
