Notable Monday Option Activity: META, MSFT, ATMU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 266,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 307,387 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) options are showing a volume of 6,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 611,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

