Notable Monday Option Activity: META, MSFT, ATMU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 266,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 307,387 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) options are showing a volume of 6,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 611,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or ATMU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: YONG Options Chain
MSC Historical Stock Prices
NTS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.