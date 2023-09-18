Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, MRNA, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 4,422 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 442,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 285% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 155,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 74,683 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 185.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 133,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MED options, MRNA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.