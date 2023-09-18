Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, MRNA, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 4,422 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 442,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 285% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 155,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 74,683 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 185.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 133,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MED options, MRNA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks
CTCT Historical Stock Prices
STZ Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.