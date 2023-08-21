News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MDT, AI, DD

August 21, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 20,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 73,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,200 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 12,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 4,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDT options, AI options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
