Notable Monday Option Activity: MDT, AI, DD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 20,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 73,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,200 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 12,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 4,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

