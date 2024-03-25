Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, RBLX, XOM

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 38,191 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 4,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 87,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 6,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, RBLX options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding TBLA
Institutional Holders of AXTI
Funds Holding MSFT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.