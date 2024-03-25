News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, RBLX, XOM

March 25, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 16,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 38,191 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 4,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 87,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 6,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

