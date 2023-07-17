Notable Monday Option Activity: MCD, NOW, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 18,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 827,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 68,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 26,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
