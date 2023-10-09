Notable Monday Option Activity: MBUU, PLTR, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU), where a total of 2,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 231,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.8% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 188,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 542,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 56,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 73,223 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

