Notable Monday Option Activity: MBUU, PLTR, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU), where a total of 2,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 231,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.8% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 188,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 542,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 56,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 73,223 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MBUU options, PLTR options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Income Calendar
Institutional Holders of RHS
RELV shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.