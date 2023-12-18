Notable Monday Option Activity: MA, VST, PRGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 13,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 20,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 1,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, VST options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding TNC
Cintas YTD Return
KOD YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.