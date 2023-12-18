Notable Monday Option Activity: MA, VST, PRGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 13,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 20,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 1,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, VST options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.