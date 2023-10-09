Notable Monday Option Activity: LUV, JPM, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total of 29,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 36,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 12,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
