Notable Monday Option Activity: LSXMK, PG, PHIN

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 23,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN) options are showing a volume of 2,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of PHIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PHIN. Below is a chart showing PHIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LSXMK options, PG options, or PHIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
