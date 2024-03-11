Notable Monday Option Activity: LSXMK, PG, PHIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total volume of 7,729 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 23,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN) options are showing a volume of 2,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of PHIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PHIN. Below is a chart showing PHIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LSXMK options, PG options, or PHIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.