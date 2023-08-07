Notable Monday Option Activity: LQDA, IMGN, JACK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 2,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 272,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) saw options trading volume of 22,206 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of IMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,500 underlying shares of IMGN. Below is a chart showing IMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 950 contracts, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, IMGN options, or JACK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.