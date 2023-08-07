News & Insights

Markets
LQDA

Notable Monday Option Activity: LQDA, IMGN, JACK

August 07, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 2,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 272,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) saw options trading volume of 22,206 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of IMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,500 underlying shares of IMGN. Below is a chart showing IMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 950 contracts, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, IMGN options, or JACK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INFO
 CPS Average Annual Return
 BASE shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA
IMGN
JACK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.