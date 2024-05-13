News & Insights

Markets
LMND

Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, EU, DASH

May 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 33,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 222.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Encore Energy Corp (Symbol: EU) saw options trading volume of 20,262 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 180.8% of EU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 20,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of EU. Below is a chart showing EU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 84,833 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 170.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 43,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, EU options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Undervalued Stocks
 ETFs Holding EXTR
 Funds Holding MCN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
EU
DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.