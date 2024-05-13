Notable Monday Option Activity: LMND, EU, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 33,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 222.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Encore Energy Corp (Symbol: EU) saw options trading volume of 20,262 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 180.8% of EU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 20,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of EU. Below is a chart showing EU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 84,833 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 170.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 43,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

