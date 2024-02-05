Notable Monday Option Activity: LEN, DLTR, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 12,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 727,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 11,959 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 19,908 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEN options, DLTR options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
