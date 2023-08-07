Notable Monday Option Activity: LAZR, CLFD, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR), where a total volume of 40,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 10,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,600 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LAZR options, CLFD options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.