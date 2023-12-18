Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, PSX, PATH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 7,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 729,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 17,313 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,600 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) saw options trading volume of 61,453 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 32,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, PSX options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
