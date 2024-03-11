Notable Monday Option Activity: HUN, CROX, SNOW

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 8,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 877,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 60,504 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUN options, CROX options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AEG Price Target
ETFs Holding FSS
MCHX Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.