Notable Monday Option Activity: HUN, CROX, SNOW

March 11, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total of 13,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 13,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 8,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 877,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 60,504 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

